Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Downgraded to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cooper-Standard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CPS opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.76. Cooper-Standard has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.07.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.71) by ($0.23). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 3,081.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at $1,121,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,090,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after buying an additional 84,080 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

