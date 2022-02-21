Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNOG stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $23.24.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

