Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $751,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 55.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 47,167 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 900.4% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 133,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,321,000 after acquiring an additional 120,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Barclays increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $125.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.32. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.94 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

