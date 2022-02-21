Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.07.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $134.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.21 and a 200 day moving average of $165.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $182,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,298,405 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

