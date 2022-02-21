Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 130.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 53.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $188.97 on Monday. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $145.55 and a one year high of $213.74. The company has a market cap of $264.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.96.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

