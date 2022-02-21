Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $595,000 in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 120.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the third quarter worth about $100,000.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.61.
About Bumble
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
