Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $595,000 in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 120.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the third quarter worth about $100,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.61.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $25.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.