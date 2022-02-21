Corient Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 10,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.28, for a total transaction of $1,881,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,870 shares of company stock worth $28,623,203. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TRV opened at $170.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $174.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.13.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

