Corient Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Dollar General by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,112,000 after acquiring an additional 818,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after acquiring an additional 664,688 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,538,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Dollar General by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 846,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,636,000 after acquiring an additional 358,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DG opened at $199.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.41. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

