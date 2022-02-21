Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 471 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.90.

Shares of DAR opened at $66.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

