Corient Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,237,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,679,000 after buying an additional 415,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,983,000 after purchasing an additional 330,431 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,623,203 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $170.63 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $174.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

