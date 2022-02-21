Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Emerson Electric by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $92.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $84.33 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

