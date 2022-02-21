Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,334 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727,614 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 22.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $51,766,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 700.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,814 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.59 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

