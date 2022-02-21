Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,829 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC opened at $88.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.28 and a 200 day moving average of $80.15. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

