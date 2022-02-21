Cornerstone Advisory LLC Acquires 2,030 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,520,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $403,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,937,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,902,000 after purchasing an additional 310,222 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $100.22 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $84.53 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.85.

