Cornerstone Advisory LLC Acquires 5,500 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 69.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $89.39 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $161.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.98.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

