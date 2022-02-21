Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 97.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 27,292 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.27. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.