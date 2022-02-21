Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $10.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.7% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,759,000 after acquiring an additional 279,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,352,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,228,000 after purchasing an additional 142,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,377,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,142,000 after buying an additional 149,635 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG opened at $158.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.