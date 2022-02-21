Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after acquiring an additional 120,064 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of PFE opened at $48.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $272.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

