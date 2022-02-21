Cornerstone Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTG. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 300,825 shares of company stock worth $7,526,970.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $35.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.