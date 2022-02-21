Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.70 billion-$17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.62 billion.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.54.

CTVA stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,670,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,312. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $52.38.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Corteva by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

