CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stake Lessened by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,659,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,783 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,003,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at $34,378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9,675.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 116,208 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,371. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 108.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.25. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.55 and a twelve month high of $101.05.
CoStar Group Profile
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
