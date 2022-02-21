Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coursera Inc. is an online learning platform. It partners with university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Coursera Inc. is based in Mountain View, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.12.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. Coursera has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $62.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of -14.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.24.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Coursera had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $312,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,108 shares of company stock worth $3,901,776 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Coursera by 5,094.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,960 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Coursera by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 479,367 shares during the last quarter. Nimble Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Coursera by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

