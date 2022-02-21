Cowen Boosts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $37.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.27.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $11.52 on Thursday. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 79.95% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $150,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,965 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $85,330,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $74,751,000. Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,365,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,540,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

