Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 316,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $21.57 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHEN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

