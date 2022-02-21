Credit Suisse AG Has $1.28 Million Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in British American Tobacco by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.71) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

