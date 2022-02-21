Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,212,000 after purchasing an additional 31,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,688,000 after purchasing an additional 56,682 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,004,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,749,000 after purchasing an additional 204,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,966,000 after purchasing an additional 54,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN opened at $46.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

