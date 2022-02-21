Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in M/I Homes by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,755,000 after acquiring an additional 22,385 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth $600,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $48.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.08. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.03. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.36 and a 12 month high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.45. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MHO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

