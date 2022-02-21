Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Volkswagen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volkswagen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Volkswagen from €270.00 ($306.82) to €210.00 ($238.64) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Volkswagen from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Volkswagen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $27.41 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

