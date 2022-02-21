Critical Comparison: REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) vs. Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autoliv and REE Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoliv $8.23 billion 1.06 $435.00 million $4.97 19.98 REE Automotive N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.5% of Autoliv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Autoliv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Autoliv and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoliv 5.30% 17.13% 5.65% REE Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Autoliv and REE Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoliv 2 6 7 0 2.33 REE Automotive 1 0 3 0 2.50

Autoliv currently has a consensus target price of $109.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.77%. REE Automotive has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 312.46%. Given REE Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Autoliv.

Summary

Autoliv beats REE Automotive on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety. The company was founded by Lennart Lindblad in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

