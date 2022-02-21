Critical Survey: Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) & Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.8% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Jounce Therapeutics and Dyadic International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 113.73%. Dyadic International has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Jounce Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Jounce Therapeutics is more favorable than Dyadic International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Dyadic International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics $62.34 million 6.03 -$43.84 million ($0.39) -18.79 Dyadic International $1.60 million 67.57 -$9.32 million N/A N/A

Dyadic International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jounce Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics N/A -9.86% -8.86% Dyadic International -443.68% -43.62% -39.82%

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics beats Dyadic International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc. engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines. The company was founded by Mark A. Emalfarb in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, FL.

