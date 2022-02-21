Critical Survey: Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) and Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) and Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ebang International and Rockley Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebang International N/A N/A N/A Rockley Photonics N/A -23,300.96% -40.84%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ebang International and Rockley Photonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A Rockley Photonics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Rockley Photonics has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 271.95%. Given Rockley Photonics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than Ebang International.

Volatility and Risk

Ebang International has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ebang International and Rockley Photonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebang International $19.00 million 9.67 -$30.67 million N/A N/A Rockley Photonics N/A N/A -$8.22 million ($0.54) -7.59

Rockley Photonics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ebang International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Ebang International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rockley Photonics beats Ebang International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of fiber optical telecommunication products, including PDH fiber optical multiplexers, E+E fiber optical multiplexers, 1+1 dual fiber interface back-up fiber optical multiplexers, voice fiber optical multiplexers, date video fiber optical multiplexers, fiber modems, protocol converters, optical fiber transceivers, timeslot multiplexers, PAS repeaters, and others, as well as transmission network and converged communication products. Further, it offers enterprise convergent terminal products, including gigabit passive optical network, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. The company offers Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand. It serves blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. Ebang International Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

