Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,758 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 158,667 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in nCino by 5.4% in the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in nCino by 38.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth about $1,068,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $42.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 1.02. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $78,848.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,767,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

