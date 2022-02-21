Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,658 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,728 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Qualys by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $1,278,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,307,217 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Qualys stock opened at $114.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $142.94.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.