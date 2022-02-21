Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,819,000 after purchasing an additional 212,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after buying an additional 76,449 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in MEDNAX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,578,000 after buying an additional 48,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,447,000 after acquiring an additional 48,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in MEDNAX by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,169,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,274,000 after acquiring an additional 100,448 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $1,583,570.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MD opened at $23.38 on Monday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 106.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

