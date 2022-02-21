Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 231,455 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 231,455 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 36.6% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 49.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Nomura lowered their price objective on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $48.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,975 shares of company stock worth $2,626,943 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

