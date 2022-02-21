Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100,182 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,203,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,707,000 after purchasing an additional 59,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,323,000 after buying an additional 153,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,032,000 after buying an additional 29,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.1% in the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 815,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after buying an additional 24,423 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TOL opened at $54.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.21%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $354,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

