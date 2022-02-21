CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,850,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,619,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.42. The company has a market cap of $134.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.