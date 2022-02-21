DA Davidson Trims DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Target Price to $135.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.11.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $96.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.56. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of -69.22 and a beta of -0.36. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $91.96 and a 52-week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $12,344,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 415,502 shares of company stock valued at $62,171,120. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DoorDash by 46.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DoorDash by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in DoorDash by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,501 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,733,000 after purchasing an additional 791,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 24.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

