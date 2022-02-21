Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Dana reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dana.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dana from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 104,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 66,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,576 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Dana by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Dana by 16.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,469,000 after buying an additional 44,807 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAN stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.11. 641,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,609. Dana has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

