DAOstack (GEN) Trading Down 22.2% Over Last 7 Days

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $166,750.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,129.80 or 1.00261654 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00064562 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00023470 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002267 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00015184 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.28 or 0.00357207 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.