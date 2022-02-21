Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 112,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLHA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,846,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,772,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $3,877,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,988,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,924,000. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Glass Houses Acquisition alerts:

Shares of GLHA stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.