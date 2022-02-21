Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $2.43 Million in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 250,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000. African Gold Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.9% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in African Gold Acquisition by 35.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. 54.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGAC opened at $9.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71. African Gold Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

