Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $974,000 Investment in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,041,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

