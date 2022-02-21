Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 85,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTEV opened at $9.71 on Monday. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

