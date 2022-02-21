Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,290,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,710,000. Quantum FinTech Acquisition accounts for 4.5% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Quantum FinTech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,761,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000. Crestline Management LP raised its position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 54,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QFTA stock remained flat at $$9.89 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,476. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

