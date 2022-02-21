Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 135,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,458,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 106,908 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 47.2% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 121,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 39,062 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 21.1% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 3,840,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,674,000 after purchasing an additional 669,677 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vy Global Growth alerts:

NYSE:VYGG opened at $9.82 on Monday. Vy Global Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.82.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vy Global Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vy Global Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.