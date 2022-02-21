Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 440,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,000. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition comprises approximately 1.5% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the second quarter worth $148,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,568,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 78.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 206,056 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 58.2% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 775,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 285,082 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BOAC opened at $9.84 on Monday. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

