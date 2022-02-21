Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 172,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Class Acceleration by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 187,758 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Class Acceleration in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Class Acceleration in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLAS opened at $9.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73. Class Acceleration Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

