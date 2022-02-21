Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet by 11.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 36.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Fortinet by 20.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $304.85. The company had a trading volume of 53,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,594. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.82.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,823 shares of company stock worth $6,014,996. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

