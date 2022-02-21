Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. decreased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 715,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 239,084 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical makes up 4.2% of Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $55,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,733. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Shares of BMRN traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.86. The stock had a trading volume of 67,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.73. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,060.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

